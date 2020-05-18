Poultry Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Melaghar(Tri)1.002510.401800019000-7.69
Published on May 18, 2020
TOPICS
poultry