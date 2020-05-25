Poultry Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)1200.0038010836.00300220-
Sonamura(Tri)2.00233.3316.804000035000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-209.602000020000-
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
poultry