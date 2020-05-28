Poultry Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)1000.00-16.6712836.00350300-
Boxonagar(Tri)650.00306.255092.00350220-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80NC11.202000020000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.80-6018.406000040000-
