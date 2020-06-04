Poultry Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)300.005005792.00350350-
Boxonagar(Tri)1.0042.866.804000035000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-4014.402000020000-
Published on June 04, 2020
