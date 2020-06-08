Poultry Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)450.00-5513736.00400350-
Sonamura(Tri)1.3073.3313.702600028000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60NC15.602000020000-
Published on June 08, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.