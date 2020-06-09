Poultry Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:32:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)140.00-68.8914016.00320400-
Boxonagar(Tri)50.00-83.335892.00350350-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.6717.602000020000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.80NC20.004000060000-
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
