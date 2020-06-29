Poultry Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:04:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)420.00NC15696.00240350-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)70.67-85.551119.2035004000-
Boxonagar(Tri)60.00506092.00240350-
Sonamura(Tri)1.00-23.0815.702800026000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-4018.802000020000-
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.