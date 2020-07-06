Poultry Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)440.004.7616576.00220240-
Boxonagar(Tri)120.001006332.00220240-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)36.75-481192.7035003500-
Sonamura(Tri)1.00-16.6724.404200040000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60NC20.002000020000-
Published on July 06, 2020
