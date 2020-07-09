Poultry Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)220.00254.847016.00220220-
Sonamura(Tri)60.00-86.9617886.00220220-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-2522.802000020000-
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.