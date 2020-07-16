Poultry Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)240.003807686.00220250-
Sonamura(Tri)190.0026.6718866.00220250-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)167.96275.831618.0035004000-
Boxonagar(Tri)0.70-308.203800040000-
Published on July 16, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.