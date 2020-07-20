Poultry Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)380.0010019626.00220220-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)35.78-78.71689.5635003500-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC26.802000020000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-4016.902600028000-
Teliamura(Tri)0.60-78.576.803200028000-
Published on July 20, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
