Poultry Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)67.3688.261824.2835003500-
Sultanpur(UP)50.00-16.67220.00137003700-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC12.001150011000-
Teliamura(Tri)0.60NC8.003200032000-
Published on July 24, 2020
