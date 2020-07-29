Poultry Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)28000.00-56000.001--
Sonamura(Tri)1200.0050022426.00180240-
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)72.387.451969.0440003500-
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-4028.002000020000-
Published on July 29, 2020
