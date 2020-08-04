Poultry Prices

as on : 04-08-2020 02:51:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)240.00-8022906.00240180-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.6730.002000020000-
Teliamura(Tri)0.658.339.303200032000-

Published on August 04, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
