Poultry Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)180.00-62.524986.00240240-
Boxonagar(Tri)86.00-28.338758.00240240-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0042.8633.401900020000-
Panisagar(Tri)0.60-1.2022500--

Published on August 11, 2020
