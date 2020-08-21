Poultry Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)220.00-37.1426126.00260220-
Boxonagar(Tri)80.00-209118.00240220-
Sultanpur(UP)80.0060380.001380013700-
Masli(Tri)26.00-52.00200--
Duck
Chowmanu(Tri)40.00-80.00650--
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-8.0011850--
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-2.0019000--
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-1.2028250--
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-1.2042000--

