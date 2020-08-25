Poultry Prices

as on : 25-08-2020 12:27:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)200.0017.65740.00450500NC
Duck
Bachaibari(Tri)110.00-320.00500--
Melaghar(Tri)1.50505.001800019000-

Published on August 25, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
