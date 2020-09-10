Poultry Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:29:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)85.00-1526496.00260260-
Egg
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-53.3314.801800019000-14.29
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-1.2039750--
Teliamura(Tri)0.60NC4.40320003200023.08

Published on September 10, 2020
