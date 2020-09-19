Poultry Prices

as on : 19-09-2020 07:35:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)325.00282.3527146.00260260-
Boxonagar(Tri)68.004.629384.00260240-
Duck
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)139.43-278.864000-14.29
Bachaibari(Tri)110.00NC540.00500500-
Teliamura(Tri)2.00-4.0032000--
Manubazar(Tri)1.00-2.0025000--
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.8033.332.804180028250-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-46.676.602000018000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60NC2.403800042000-

Published on September 19, 2020
