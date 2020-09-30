Poultry Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:33:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)285.00-12.3127716.00220260-
Boxonagar(Tri)55.00-19.129494.00220260-
Teliamura(Tri)3.0040016.503200032000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.8014.2937.801900019000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-2527.203800040000-

Published on September 30, 2020
