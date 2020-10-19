Poultry Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)285.0021.2829256.00180175-
Boxonagar(Tri)65.0018.189764.00160220-

Published on October 19, 2020
