Poultry Prices

as on : 28-10-2020 02:02:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)225.0012530326.00180170-
Boxonagar(Tri)60.00-14.2910664.00170170-
Sonamura(Tri)0.60-7.6932.204000035000-

Published on October 28, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
