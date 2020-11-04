Poultry Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Masli(Tri)10.00-61.5472.00180200-
Teliamura(Tri)1.80-4020.103200032000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.002543.001900019000-

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
