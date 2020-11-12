Poultry Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:53:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Boxonagar(Tri)280.00366.6711224.00180170-
Sonamura(Tri)100.00-55.5630526.00180180-

Published on November 12, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
