Praj unveils technology to produce biogas from biomass

Praj Industries unveiled a demonstration plant that deploys innovative technology for the production of Compressed Biogas (CBG).

Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the plant located in the Praj Matrix R and D campus.

The plant deploys Praj’s technology which utilises a proprietary microbial consortium made from feedstock such as agri residues and press mud. Also known as RNG, CBG forms part of Praj’s Bio-MobilityTM portfolio which uses captive bio-based feedstock to produce carbon-neutral transportation fuel across all modes of mobility.

India imports more than 80 per cent fossil fuel, which is likely to increase to 90 per cent by 2030. Transportation is the single largest user of fossil oil and third largest GHG emitter. Further, with India committed to reduce its GHG emissions by 30-35 per cent by 2030, it has become imperative to commercialise alternative indigenous energy sources derived from advanced biofuels technologies, according to the company. Moreover, biofuels like CBG produced from agricultural crop waste is Salso an alternative to the burning of agri residue after harvesting.

Javadekar said, “Praj’s CBG technology is one of the most sustainable solutions to combat the impact of air pollution on health and the environment because of stubble burning. The conversion of agri residue and biomass to biofuel is also in keeping with the government’s goals towards energy self-reliance.”

Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries, said, “The CBG demo plant is a step closer to reducing carbon emissions and pollution. Besides reducing the import of natural gas and crude oil, our technology will boost entrepreneurship, economy and employment in rural India. This project is aligned with the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and supports the national commitment in achieving climate change targets”.