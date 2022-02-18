Praman.Ai monthly transactions top $60 million in January

The monthly gross transaction value (GTV) of Praman.ai, a horticulture exchange platform, has topped $60 million (₹447.26 crore) in January trading only in horticulture products and fresh produce.

The start-up, launched in August 2021, facilitates spot-trading, e-auctioning, and reverse-auctioning in horticulture commodities including onion, cardamom, and apples. The exchange uniquely underwrites the quality risk of the trades and guarantees settlements of the trade.

Within six months of its launch, the horticulture exchange had disrupted the way fresh produce is traded, claimed a statement from the company, adding that it would achieve a monthly GTV of $100 million (₹745.44 crore) by March 31. The exchange’s annualised trade value will top ₹5,000 crore, it said.

The horticulture market is a massive $1.4 trillion (₹10,436 crore) in value and Praman, with its AI-enabled quality underwriting and trade settlement, guarantees trade through smart contracts. The start-up’s technology intervention converts farmyards into digital market yards with end-to-end traceability, quality assurance and trade discovery, the statement said.

Developing open ecosystem

Currently, Prama.Ai partners with over 34,000 growers, 5,000 buyers and 700 partners including corporate houses and government organisations such as NAFED and Spices Board of India.

Milan Sharma, Founder and Chairman, Praman.Ai, said “To add to the benefits of our users, we are developing an open ecosystem for an array of services like logistics, warehousing, and credit facilitation that makes the exchange a one-stop for its users.”

Till now, the firm settled over 15,400 tonnes of cardamom trade in the domestic markets, over 2.5 lakh tonnes of onion trade and over one lakh tonnes of apple trade since its launch, the statement claimed.