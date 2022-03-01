Pre-monsoon season rings in with low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure has formed over the South-East Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean this (Tuesday) morning along the lines predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the previous day, formally ringing in the pre-monsoon season (March-May) of the year. The “low” is likely to intensify a round and become “well-marked” as it moves initially towards the Sri Lanka coast during next three days.

It will spark off thunderstorms and lightning apart from gusty winds (speeds of 40-50 km/hr) at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today (Tuesday). Squally Weather (speeds 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr, almost depression strength) may prevail over the South-East and adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Outlook for tomorrow (Wednesday) suggests that the squally weather (wind speeds 40-50 km/hr) gusting to 60 km/hr) may continue to stalk the South-West and adjoining South-East Bay as the ‘low’ moves to the West-North-West. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for the day.

Heavy rain for Tamil Nadu

The third day on Thursday will likely see Tamil Nadu getting impacted with heavy to very heavy rainfall being forecast at isolated places over the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal region and Kerala-Mahe to the West across the inter-state border. It will bring in squally weather at higher wind speeds 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr over the South-West Bay, the Gulf Of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr) is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today (Tuesday).

Widespread rain, thunderstorms

As for Thursday and Friday, the outlook suggests fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal. Isolated heavy falls is also likely over Rayalaseema on Friday.

An extended outlook for March 6-8 (Sunday to Tuesday) indicated the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over parts of South Peninsular India and light rainfall over the Nicobar Islands ahead of another inward propagating wet session. from across the Bay of Bengal.

To the North of the country, a fresh western disturbance as a trough lay over Afghanistan. Even from this distance, it would be able to cause isolated light rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakahand) today (Tuesday).

Fresh western disturbance

This is even as an eastward propagating trough associated with a predecessor western disturbance lies parked to farther East over Thimphu-Dhaka (across Bhutan and Bangladesh). The IMD sees another western disturbance impacting North-West India from tomorrow (Wednesday).

This incoming disturbance is expected to cause scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh; isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand; and isolated light rainfall over adjoining plains of North-West India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Outlook for tomorrow (Wednesday) suggests the possibility of thunderstorms continuing to stalk Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.