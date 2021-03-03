Pre-monsoon showers set to break out over TN, Kerala from weekend

The first spell of thundershowers of this year’s pre-monsoon season (March-May) is expected to break out over parts of Tamil Nadu and most of Kerala from this weekend and continue into the next, according to consensus forecasts from global weather models as also from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The US Climate Forecast System expects the dryness over South Peninsular India to persist for another week or so, but parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may receive the first thundershowers next week. Gradually, the rest of the South Peninsula will return to normalcy and give in to advancing thunderstorms from the seas.

The forecast of pre-monsoon showers come at a time when the country received 30 per cent deficient rainfall from January 1 till February 28. But South India has received 270 per cent excess rainfall during the period compared with other regions which are deficient from 38 per cent (north-west) to 73 per cent (east and north-eastern parts).

Within normal range

The US model expects the whole region to stay within the normal range of seasonal weather into the rest of the month (March), while both the East Coast and the West Coast would continue to witness thunderstorm activity during this period, especially during the last week of the month.

Granular details of the footprint of the evolving thundershower regime are available from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts which projects that the southern parts of Tamil Nadu along with most parts of adjoining Kerala variously getting lashed by thunderstorms from as early as Saturday.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms

This would be in the form of hit-or-miss thunderstorms radiating from Sri Lanka where a rain-head emerging from the Bay of Bengal would erupt along its East Coast bringing heavy rain over the island nation. Light showers are possible for Palayankottai, Thoothukudi and Rameshwaram for the day.

Sunday (March 7): Thundershowers may persist over Palayankottai and Thoothukudi and spread out to Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Kovilpatti and Karaikudi, Valparai and Udhagamandalam, while being light over most parts of Kerala. Rains may be heavier over Nagercoil during the day.

Chennai may get a surprise

Monday (March 8): Heavier rain for Thiruvananthapuram-Palayankottai-Kovilpatti; light over Valparai and Udhagamandalam; most parts of Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, slightly heavier rain is likely over Madurai, Karaikal, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Kaveripattinam, Tiruvannamalai and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Tuesday (March 9): Heavier rain likely over Nagercoil, Palayankottai and Thoothukudi. Light rain for the entire coast of Tamil Nadu reaching up to even Chennai; light to moderate showers for Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore and Valparai apart from the interior parts of Udupi and Mangaluru in Coastal Karnataka.

Key to plantation crops

Pre-monsoon showers are the key to plantation crops such as tea, rubber, coffee, pepper and cardamom in South India. However, this year the plantation regions, especially coffee, have been receiving rainfall practically every month since December.

“Arabica coffee needs 90-120 days stress period and robusta about 60 days to blossom. But the rains every month have left the lands with moisture and vegetative growth preventing reproductive growth,” said Bose Mandanna, former vice-chairman of Coffee Board and a grower from Kodagu in Karnataka.

This has resulted in a sort of blossom every month and the plants will have ripened much before the south-west monsoon sets in during September, he said.

Reservoir levels lower

Similarly, the frequent rains will help pepper catkins to gain weight, though new ones may not appear until the plants undergo a stress period. Plantation crops need to undergo a stress period for reproductive growth, Mandanna said.

The deficient rainfall since January has also resulted in the storage level in the 105 reservoirs in the country to fall lower than last year. According to the Central Water Commission, the storage level in the reservoirs, key to irrigation, currently is 61 per cent or 78.945 billion cubic metres (BCM) against the live capacity of 129.209 BCM at full reservoir level. Last year, the level was 66 per cent or 88.685 BCM.

The pre-monsoon showers are also important for the pre-kharif crops such as rice, pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds. This year, area under pre-kharif crops is 7.6 per cent higher 33.45 lakh hectares till February end.