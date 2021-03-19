Pre-monsoon weather may extend to more parts of country

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As the pre-monsoon weather gets established over many parts of the country, it could touch off some activity in the surrounding seas, with some weather models indicating that the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal may witness some action building before the month (March) is out.
Weather charts prepared by the Numerical Weather Prediction of India Meteorological Department (IMD) see some activity being initiated over these ocean stretches before getting propagated just to the South-West Bay of Bengal off the south-east coast of Sri Lanka by March 28 until when forecasts are available.
European model sees better spread of thundershowers
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said there is least probability of formation of a cyclone in the month of March. Only three cyclones have formed in the last 100 years over the Equatorial Indian Ocean in the proximity of Sri Lanka and they have a tendency to form towards month-end and also fizzle out over the sea itself. As per records, there is no single storm during March that has caused damage to India’s coastline.
Over a span of 21 years from 2000 to 2020, there have been only three years when not a single storm was recorded during the pre-monsoon season — 2005, 2011 and 2012. While 11 of these years saw a storm on either side of the peninsula, five years saw two cyclones on each side, Skymet Weather said.
Weather: Early signals suggest ‘normal’ monsoon, says Skymet
During the last 10 years, the pre-monsoon season has hosted a maximum of three cyclones shared equally by the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Year 2019 broke records with nine cyclones, the highest number in the last 50 years, while 2020 witnessed five overall — two during pre-monsoon and three, after.
Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a trough in westerlies (part of a prevailing western disturbance) ran down from South-West Rajasthan to North-East Arabian Sea across Saurashtra and Kutch. A typical pre-monsoon cyclonic circulation each hung over South-East Rajasthan and over Vidarbha, the IMD said.
They will trigger isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha during the next three days. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Friday and over Marathawada on both Friday and Saturday.
An incoming active (strong) western disturbance may affect North-West India from Saturday, triggering fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the hills and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the plains from Sunday to Tuesday.
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated hailstorms also are likely in these areas on Sunday; over Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Monday. These will rule out heat wave conditions developing in any part of the country for another five days.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...