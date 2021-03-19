Pre-monsoon weather may extend to more parts of country

As the pre-monsoon weather gets established over many parts of the country, it could touch off some activity in the surrounding seas, with some weather models indicating that the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal may witness some action building before the month (March) is out.

Weather charts prepared by the Numerical Weather Prediction of India Meteorological Department (IMD) see some activity being initiated over these ocean stretches before getting propagated just to the South-West Bay of Bengal off the south-east coast of Sri Lanka by March 28 until when forecasts are available.

European model sees better spread of thundershowers

Skymet Weather update

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said there is least probability of formation of a cyclone in the month of March. Only three cyclones have formed in the last 100 years over the Equatorial Indian Ocean in the proximity of Sri Lanka and they have a tendency to form towards month-end and also fizzle out over the sea itself. As per records, there is no single storm during March that has caused damage to India’s coastline.

Over a span of 21 years from 2000 to 2020, there have been only three years when not a single storm was recorded during the pre-monsoon season — 2005, 2011 and 2012. While 11 of these years saw a storm on either side of the peninsula, five years saw two cyclones on each side, Skymet Weather said.

During the last 10 years, the pre-monsoon season has hosted a maximum of three cyclones shared equally by the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Year 2019 broke records with nine cyclones, the highest number in the last 50 years, while 2020 witnessed five overall — two during pre-monsoon and three, after.

Pre-monsoon circulations

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a trough in westerlies (part of a prevailing western disturbance) ran down from South-West Rajasthan to North-East Arabian Sea across Saurashtra and Kutch. A typical pre-monsoon cyclonic circulation each hung over South-East Rajasthan and over Vidarbha, the IMD said.

They will trigger isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha during the next three days. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Friday and over Marathawada on both Friday and Saturday.

Strong western disturbance

An incoming active (strong) western disturbance may affect North-West India from Saturday, triggering fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the hills and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the plains from Sunday to Tuesday.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated hailstorms also are likely in these areas on Sunday; over Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on Monday. These will rule out heat wave conditions developing in any part of the country for another five days.