Agri Business

No change in price for FCI rice used in ethanol production

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2021

It will remain at ₹2,000 per quintal for the ongoing financial year.

The central government has kept unchanged the price of rice supplied by the Food Corporation of India to produce ethanol.

For the ongoing financial year, the price will remain ₹2,000 per quintal, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement on Saturday. The government fixed this price for the just-concluded financial year, setting the price of ethanol generated from rice available with FCI at ₹56.87/litre for the year.

To boost the agricultural economy and reduce import dependence, the Centre has fixed a 10 per cent blending of fuel-grade ethanol with petrol by 2022 and 20 per cent blending by 2025.

Apart from rice, in the current sugar season 2020-21, more than 20 LMT of excess sugar is estimated to have been diverted for ethanol production. In the past three sugar seasons, sugar mills and distilleries generated a revenue of about ₹22,000 crore revenue from the sale of ethanol to oil marketing companies, the statement said.

Published on May 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ethanol
rice (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.