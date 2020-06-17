Agri Business

Private sugar mills hit the sweet spot in Maharashtra

Radheshyam Jadhav Pune | Updated on June 17, 2020 Published on June 17, 2020

More private mills crushed sugarcane than cooperative mills in the drought-prone zones of Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, and Nagpur   -  THE HINDU

Rising interest of politicians in sector could spell end of co-op mills

The space occupied by private players in Maharashtra’s sugar industry has grown substantially in the last 10 years. Of the 164 mills that crushed sugarcane in 2010-11, the number of private mills was 41, or 25 per cent. This year (2019-20), 147 mills have commenced crushing, of which 68 mills (46 per cent) were privately owned.

However, this is not a sudden transformation. Since 2008-09, the number of private players has increased in a sustained manner and industry players predict that private mills might take over cooperative sugar mills in the next few seasons.

Interestingly, according to data published by the Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner office, more private mills crushed sugarcane than cooperative mills in the drought-prone zones of Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, and Nagpur. In fact, in the Amravati and Nagpur zones, only private mills crushed cane this season. These zones have historically recorded the highest number of farmer suicides.

Major draw

Agriculture expert and activist Sampatrao Pawar said many of the politicians who took interest in cooperative sugar mills later realised that they could churn more profits in private ventures. Not surprisingly, the cooperative mills that were running into losses became profitable when taken over by private companies.

Massive subsidies, high returns and support from financial institutions and the State attracted regional satraps towards sugar mills. Over the past few years, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) has started attaching the assets of defaulting sugar mills by auctioning them to private players. Those who bid were either politicos or those having political connections, alleged Pawar. The MSCB is dominated by sugar baron-politicians, across party lines.

“The sugar economy plays a major role in the State’s politics. Sugar mills are the lifeline of many politicians,” said agriculture expert Nishikant Bhalerao. He added that private players playing a prominent role in the sugar industry will eventually lead to the end of cooperative sugar mills.

Humble beginnings

Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil is credited with starting the first cooperative sugar mill in Asia. He organised farmers in the Pravanagar area in Ahmednagar district way back in 1948 and established a co-operative sugar factory, which was commissioned in 1950. Seventy years after the first cooperative sugar mill came up in Maharashtra, private mills have started dominating the scene.

“It means that farmers who were co-owners in the form of shareholders in the cooperative sugar mills will have to depend on the whims and fancies of private players,” said Baba Sawant, a farmer in Sangli. However, farmers like Sanjay Chavan believe that in contrast to the corruption levels in many cooperative sugar mills, private players work more efficiently.

Meanwhile, this season, 147 mills in Maharashtra, including cooperative and private, crushed 545 tonnes of sugarcane to produce 616.12 lakh quintals of sugar.

Published on June 17, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amid Covid gloom, farm sector blooms for the most part