Production loss may push up tea prices

The loss in production of first flush teas on account of the countrywide lockdown and the near depletion of last year’s stock are likely to push up tea prices in North India. Prices could rule higher by around ₹15-20 a kg once the auction resumes.

The auction centres in South India, which opened last week, saw the prices of low-end teas firming up by nearly ₹10-15 a kg. Auctions in North India will resume next week and will primarily sell last season (November-December) teas. The first flush tea produced in March will start coming into auctions by end-April or early-May.

“It is difficult to estimate the impact on prices but we expect prices to firm up. The pipeline stock of teas has almost dried up so the demand supply situation has got adjusted. Now with this deficit in production we expect a positive impact on prices,” said Vivek Goenka, Chairman, Indian Tea Association and President of Warren Tea.

Lower crop

North India, which accounts for nearly 83 per cent of the country’s total production, is set to lose 8-10 per cent of the crop this year. The estimated crop loss for March and April put together is close to 100 million kg (mkg).

In volume terms, the first flush crop – which usually is available from end-February to late April – is a small quantity accounting for close to 10 per cent of the overall tea production in North India.

There was a pipeline of close to 50-60 mkg of carryover stock from last year, which has also been used up.

The tea industry has had a near steady growth in consumption over the last couple of years. However, it has witnessed a spurt in production primarily coming in from small tea growers. This had impacted the demand-supply situation, thereby dragging down prices for organised tea estates. So the current improvement in demand-supply situation could favour the Indian tea industry.

Consumption of coffee is likely to be hit by the ongoing pandemic. This could also spur consumption of tea, sources said.

There is also a good demand coming in from export markets such as Iran and once the logistics open up and shipments start moving, exports should also start picking up, Goenka said.

Cost push

However, the tea industry is still wary as there is apprehension that the price rise may not be good enough to offset the increase in costs.

A 90-100 mkg drop in production, coupled with the fixed costs and loss in contribution, is estimated to increase the cost by nearly ₹15 a kg on the balance production during the rest of the year, assuming that normal production returns by the time second flush teas become available, said Kaushik Das, Vice-President and Sector Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA.

“The loss in production and the consequent increase in costs is expected to be much higher than the price rise. It is difficult to estimate whether we will be able to make up for the loss in production,” said DP Maheshwari, MD, Jay Shree Tea.