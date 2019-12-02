Production of kharif rice, pulses, and oilseeds to be down due to floods: Skymet

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Most kharif crops, barring cotton, are expected to witness 12 to 4.5 per cent drop in production due heavy rains and floods in many parts of the country during the just-gone by monsoon season, said a report released by Skymet, India's leading private weather monitoring firm on Monday.
While rice and main kharif oilseed crop soybean produced is expected to fall by 12 per cent to 90 million tonnes (mt) and 12.15 mt respectively, the pulses output is estimated to be nearly 8.2 mt,4.5 lower than the previous year's production estimates of 8.59 mt.
Cotton production in the country, on the other hand, would increase by 23 per cent to 35.37 million bales in 2019-20 from 28.70 million bales previous year due to improved yields and increased acreages, Skymet kharif outlook for 2019 said .
This monsoon season, an initial prolonged dry spell in June and early July coupled with excess rain in second fortnight of August and throughout September was detrimental to both life and property. Even the withdrawal was delayed, and rains continued till the first week of October.
There are 12 States (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh) that experienced floods which led to severe losses of life, crops and property.
A total of 137 districts in these 12 States were affected and 4.5 million hectares of land was inundated out of which 3.2 million hectares was agricultural land. There are several kharif crops such as soyabean, groundnut, cotton, urad and tur which were adversely impacted and damaged. Apart from the above 137 districts, there are several other districts that experienced high soil moisture for the entire month of September which caused heavy losses to the crop. If soil moisture was persistently above 50 per cent in any region for a long period, then it signifies the presence of inundation and in such cases, crop loss is certain. There are a few pockets that remained rain deficient and losses to crops are witnessed here due to low soil moisture (than average), the report said.
The withdrawal of Monsoon finally commenced from West Rajasthan in early October against the normal date of September 1, making it the most delayed withdrawal in the last 59 years (since 1961) and was gone in just eight days, making it the quickest in the history, Skymet said.
