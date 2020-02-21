Prolonged monsoon, climatic change bite Alphonso mangoes

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
Last year’s prolonged monsoon and other climatic changes in Maharashtra have affected the Alphonso mangoes in the Konkan belt. The flowering and fruit setting has been delayed, leading to almost 50-60 per cent dip in production.
Alphonso mangoes usually hit major markets by early February, but this year’s season is delayed by almost 60 days. Regular delivery of Alphonso mangoes are expected to resume only by March-end.
Sanjay Pansare, Director on Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Navi Mumbai, told BusinessLine that due to the shortage, the prices have spiked to ₹6,000- 9,000 per case (five dozen) in the wholesale market. In the comparable period last year, the prices were ₹3,000-6,000 per case, depending on quality, he said.
Mangoes in the wholesale markets are traded in cases or boxes, which hold five dozens of the precious fruits.
Last year, about 30,000 cases were arriving in the market everyday, but today only 5,000 are reaching every alternate day, Pansare said.
A few retailers are selling them at ₹2,500 per dozen in affluent areas of Mumbai. Due to the unique taste and flavour of the Alphonso mangoes, they fetch a premium in the market. The mangoes cultivated in Devgad region of Konkan even have their own Geographical Indication (GI) Tag. Former member of Maharashtra Horticulture Board and mango cultivator and expert Vivek Bhide said that usually in the Konkan region, 3,000 mm of rains are logged. But last year, they crossed 5,000 mm and also lasted till November. The winter temperatures also did not dip to the levels required for healthy flowering and fruit setting,
Farmers usually manage to recover their costs by selling their produce in February and March, but due to delayed fruit setting, the mangoes will hit only by late April or May, which is the last month of consumption of mangoes. It may lead to distress sales and price crash, he said.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...