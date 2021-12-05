Agri Business

Promote fortified rice manufacturing plants, Centre tells Maharashtra

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 05, 2021

Satara, 22/11/2019: Un seasonal rain hit farmers and started harvesting leftover paddy crop in Satara, southrn maharashtra. Farmer carry some good bundles of paddy from a rain damaged paddy field in Karad. Photo by Raju Sanadi

Plans to issue product through PDS by 2024

The Union Food Ministry has suggested that the Maharashtra government motivate industries to set up fortified rice manufacturing plants as well as rice bran oil processing units around the paddy belt of Gondia, Bhandara, and Chandrapur. It has also asked the State to promote crop diversification towards maize to encourage grain-based distilleries.

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre has chalked out a plan to issue fortified rice through the public distribution system (PDS) by 2024, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

After visiting PDS shops and paddy procurement operations in a few districts, Pandey held a joint meeting with officials from the State government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). He emphasised the promotion of solvent extraction plants for manufacturing rice bran oil in the procuring districts.

Boosting ethanol production

Simultaneously, he added, Maharashtra should work on crop diversification towards maize to help set up grain-based distilleries for ethanol production. The Centre is selling rice at ₹20/kg from the Central pool stocks to grain-based distilleries to improve the ethanol-blending programme.

Published on December 05, 2021

rice (commodity)
Maharashtra
