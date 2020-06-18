Proposed ban on 27 pesticides: Anxious agrochem industry drawing up legal strategy

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The agrochemical industry, worried by the proposed ban on 27 pesticides by the Centre, is drawing up a legal strategy to counter it. However, internal documents prepared by industry experts show that continued manufacture of four pesticides on the list would be almost impossible to defend in a court of law due to their high toxicity.
The continued production of another 11 pesticides would also be very difficult or extremely difficult to justify by the companies.
The big players in the industry have prepared internal detailed presentations about the legal fight, which were reviewed by BusinessLine. Every pesticide based on the ability of the companies to defend the chemicals in a court of law has been analysed in the presentations.
The four pesticides identified as impossible to defend are carbosulfan, dicofol, methomyl and monocrotophos. These are already in the red category, which in trade parlance means highly toxic.
Monocrotophos is an organo-phosphorus insecticide, which is extremely toxic to birds and poisonous to mammals. It is used to kill a variety of sucking and boring insects and pests. The Food and Agriculture Organisation and the WHO have encouraged countries to phase out this highly hazardous pesticide because of major health risks, but in India, it continues to be produced, used and exported.
The presentation, on the other hand, has pointed out that a pesticide such as malathion is relatively easy to defend as data on its bio-efficacy, persistence and residue in the environment can easily be generated. It is banned only in two countries, which can be cross-verified. The pesticide can be cleared from the banned list with the help of a good legal defence.
The Centre started the review process of pesticides in 2013. The Union Agriculture Ministry shortlisted 66 pesticides for review and also formed the Anupam Varma Committee to look into the issue. After the Committee report was submitted, 18 pesticides were banned immediately and 27 were to be reviewed in 2018 but not banned.
However, on May 14, 2020, the order was issued with a proposed ban on 27 pesticides, but the final ban has not been placed. Exports have been allowed on a case-to-case basis. The final date calling all suggestions and objects on the pesticides has been extended till August 11.
Vice President of Gharda Chemicals and board member of Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India, KN Singh, said that most of the chemicals are on the list due to wrong information being provided to the decision-makers in the government. If the chemicals are banned, then India will lose a minimum of ₹12,000 crore in exports to China, Singh said. The domestic market and the Make in India story will also be impacted. If the ban is imposed, then it will certainly reach the court of law, Singh added.
BusinessLine also reached out to market majors such as Rallis India Ltd, which said it did not have a comment to offer. Indofil Industries Ltd did not respond to an email query, while UPL Ltd said that at present the company did not have any plan of taking legal action.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...