Stressing the indispensable role of public and private sectors in ensuring Kerala’s self-sufficiency in milk production, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said the role of cooperative societies is also integral to the mission.

The presidents and secretaries of cooperative societies must be roped into the dairy industry in a stronger way, she said after inaugurating the ‘Layam 2023’ Business-to-Business conclave organised by Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL).

“It is with this aim that we have assembled at this event, which must also bring KFL’s private dealers into the milk industry,” the Minister noted at the opening session of the day-long event.

The Minister also disclosed that the Kerala Government is going ahead with its moves for a legislation that guarantees completely unadulterated feed for the cattle so as to check the inflow of low-quality feed into the State.

The conclave also honoured dairy farmers and dealers and presented awards to self-owned primary milk cooperative society presidents and secretaries.

Observing that lower production costs can help make dairy farming profitable, Chinchurani said fodder grass will be popularised and that efforts are on to bring in silage (pickled fodder grass) from Andhra Pradesh.

“One way to make the dairy industry profitable is to popularise Milma products,” she said. “We have already rolled out programmes for opening Milma booths in schools. This is also a measure to check the increasing use of narcotics among children.”

Actor Jayaram, who is KFL’s brand ambassador, said dairy farmer is a status that can be equated with god. “My reputation of growing cows earns me immense respect from the Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil film industries. “If you are keen to become something, you will achieve it. That is my lesson on striving to become a dairy farmer,” he said, adding, “The Minister is leading us, knowing well the nuances of the industry.”

KFL Chairman K. Sreekumar said the PSU has invariably helped in equipping dairy farmers to face any challenges. “We are socially committed and have been consistently working for rural development,” he added.

KFL Managing Director B. Sreekumar highlighted the role of the PSU in checking the price rise of cattle feeds. “KFL and Kerala’s dairy farmers are mutually dependent,” he said. “During the 2018 floods and the Covid-triggered crisis that followed, KFL worked untiringly to mitigate the issues of the State’s dairy farmers, thanks also to our enthusiastic employees.”

KFL manufacture products for various breeds of cows with the aim of keeping them in good health and ensuring better productivity and quality of milk.