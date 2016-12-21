Pulse buffer-stock seen missing 20-lakh-tonne target

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
The Central government’s ambitious plan of creating a 20 lakh tonnes (lt) buffer stock of pulses in 2016-17 to ensure remunerative prices to farmers is most likely to fail if the tardy progress of procurement so far is any indication.
The 20-lt target comprises 10 lt of imported pulses and procurement of five lt each from domestic kharif and rabi harvests.
Pulse growers are sure to feel short-changed because in many marketing centres prices of kharif pulses are ruling below the minimum support price (MSP) and the pace of government purchase is rather slow.Tardy process
Under the price support scheme, pulses are to be procured by central nodal agencies such as Nafed, Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium, Central Warehousing Corporation, National Consumer Cooperative Federation and Food Corporation of India.
Despite involvement of several agencies, just about two lakh tonnes have been procured as of mid-December. This volume is minuscule in the face of record harvest of 87 lt in the kharif season. On current reckoning, the final actual procurement figure is sure to fall short of five lakh tonnes kharif target.No private sector
It is unclear why the government is fighting shy of seeking private sector’s assistance in building buffer stocks. There are large players with adequate warehouse capacity and expertise in procurement and storage.
Even the much touted Arvind Subramaniam Committee has recommended public private partnership model for creating buffer stock.
To be fair, after two years of damaged crops, pulse growers rose to the occasion, expanded the planted acreage and harvested a record kharif crop of tur/arhar, urad and moong. In kharif 2015-16, pulse harvest was 55 lt and the country went through what was described as ‘dal shock’. As for imports, State agencies such as MMTC and STC have reportedly contracted for a little over four lakh tonnes comprising tur/arhar (pigeon pea), masur (lentil), chana (desi chickpea) and urad (black matpe).Import data anomaly
Not all of this has hit the Indian shores; and yet the government claims even the quantity not received to be part of the buffer stock. The inability to procure sufficient quantities at MSP and thereby arrest price fall below MSP is already seen upsetting growers in different parts of the country.
This can potentially have repercussion on next year’s kharif sowing.
While on the one hand government agencies have been unequal to the task of procurement, on the other hand, extant stock limits are seen hurting the marketability of kharif pulse crops.
Given that production has rebounded and imports are continuing, there is no rationale for continuing with storage restrictions.
Without doubt, stock limits must go forthwith. In some cases, imported pulses are priced lower than the MSP. For instance, imported tur/arhar is available at $600/tonne equivalent to ₹42,000, while MSP for domestic crop is ₹50,500.
This justifies imposition of customs duty on imported pulses. Import duty would not only generate revenue for the exchequer, but also act as price support mechanism.
A 10 per cent duty on pulse imports will generate revenue of well over ₹1,000 crore.
The move will also prop up domestic prices and bring relief to growers suffering tardy procurement.
Will the government bite the bullet? Any apprehension of a spurt in pulse prices would be unfounded because of large harvest in kharif season, continuing imports and satisfactory progress of rabi season planting. Chana is the dominant pulse crop harvested in February/March.
The author is a Global Agribusiness and Commodities Specialist. Views are personal.
