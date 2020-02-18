Pulse seeds rise on weak arrivals

The majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis have been edging higher on weak arrival with chana (kanta) here on Tuesday being quoted at ₹4,125-50 a quintal. Chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,050 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,800-3,950 a quintal. The rise in chana also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) being quoted at ₹4,900-5,000 and chana dal (medium) at ₹5,100-5,200.