Pulse seeds rise on weak arrivals

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

The majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis have been edging higher on weak arrival with chana (kanta) here on Tuesday being quoted at ₹4,125-50 a quintal. Chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,050 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,800-3,950 a quintal. The rise in chana also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) being quoted at ₹4,900-5,000 and chana dal (medium) at ₹5,100-5,200.

