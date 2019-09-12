Pulses Prices

as on : 12-09-2019 11:40:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Haathras(UP)60.00-60.004300--
Barmer(Raj)30.10-15.21103.80400039506.67
Barhaj(UP)29.00-9.38352.0050905090-
Rura(UP)19.505.41104.504900480011.36
Lakhimpur(UP)17.00-15130.004870483011.70
Mihipurwa(UP)15.0087.523.0044004200-
Haathras(UP)10.00-10.001850--
Sahiyapur(UP)9.0020282.70508551108.89
Asansol(WB)7.46-55.642.1653005200-
Mangrol(Guj)6.508.33418.504150380016.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.5062.537.50511051308.03
Asansol(WB)6.35-90.93372.75620062005.08
Durgapur(WB)6.20-65.7524.3053005180-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.501033.0055705585-
Kohima(Nag)5.00NC28.0040004000-2.44
Haathras(UP)5.00-50304.007500810020.00
Asansol(WB)4.60-8169.038500850014.86
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.50NC212.70387738778.72
Jhansi(UP)3.50-12.5414.3041654150-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.001002849.104050408512.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00205.5053805430-
Jhansi(UP)2.508.7214.004480448536.59
Devariya(UP)2.00NC97.405140514015.90
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.80209.80445044504.22
Jhansi(UP)1.50-11.763.2040454040-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-2565.50495049202.91
Devariya(UP)1.20NC11.6058905885-
Partaval(UP)1.20-1.204875--
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC46.004850470016.87
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC96.003000360015.38
Barmer(Raj)1.00-97.18103.805100395036.00
Naugarh(UP)1.0042.8617.6051005075-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.80NC83.704980498013.18
Partaval(UP)0.70-308.60505050506.88
Unnao(UP)0.60NC6.706800680032.04
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-0.605250--
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)40.00100482.00600061005.26
Chakdah(WB)2.2010124.607800780030.00
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)3.10-52.3184.00405041003.85
Peas(Dry)
Sahiyapur(UP)12.0026.32268.704915492519.44
Jhansi(UP)7.00-12.572.7048654860-
Asansol(WB)6.50-9.72295.195700570014.00
Naugarh(UP)2.0033.3354.8049504935-
Devariya(UP)1.202073.904965496020.07
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-28.5713.7050005010-
Published on September 12, 2019
