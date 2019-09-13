Pulses Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
MasurDal
Chakdah(WB)2.10-4.55126.707800780030.00
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)11.00-8.33235.504790480031.23
Jhansi(UP)5.50-21.4378.2048704865-
Gorakhpur(MP)2.12112286.243100350025.25
Naugarh(UP)1.80-1056.6049404950-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.505025.5048904775-
Published on September 13, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)