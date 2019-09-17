Pulses Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)296.00-23.912618.008500850032.81
Gandai(Cht)84.001948.7898.1056755675-
Haathras(UP)70.00-12.5905.007000700022.81
Dibrugarh(ASM)50.0025117.0066506650-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-23.08540.004960505030.53
Siliguri(WB)45.00-6.25467.008000800023.08
Lucknow(UP)33.0010420.008050805037.61
Bareilly(UP)16.00-13.51204.007750772535.96
Sitapur(UP)11.504.55114.706500658016.07
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.6785.0083507800-
Gondal(UP)9.00-5.26101.1083008300-
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-68174.005950595026.60
Mirzapur(UP)6.5044.4463.0081008125-
Agra(UP)6.009.09171.0080508060-
Dadri(UP)6.0020124.008150815030.40
Lalsot(Raj)5.601236.1038374015-
Aligarh(UP)5.002573.005100515061.90
Saharanpur(UP)5.0015057.008160816036.45
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67108.0055505550-
Asansol(WB)4.20-16135.457300720023.73
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-2051.507800780033.33
Etawah(UP)3.5016.6720.0080508050-
Kosikalan(UP)3.50NC60.008020800033.00
Khurja(UP)3.00-40107.008170817534.26
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29166.005150512038.44
Mathura(UP)3.00-2532.5081008000-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.80211.1115.0087008700-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.5066.6725.5050005000-
Kasganj(UP)2.50-16.6724.2079508040-
Gazipur(UP)2.50-54.5551.308070802030.16
Milak(UP)2.50-2.507300--
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.0937.205010500043.14
Golagokarnath(UP)2.00-9.0936.307750773031.36
Naanpara(UP)1.80-18.186.0075507550-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-2545.706800680021.43
Dhekiajuli(ASM)1.20NC4.6260005800-
Dhone(AP)1.00-1.005675--
Etawah(UP)1.00257.405300530035.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0815.707880785025.28
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1116.1079907990-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6717.408075805029.72
Puranpur(UP)1.0066.678.5077007220-
Vilaspur(UP)0.9611.632.9068206840-
Puwaha(UP)0.80-33.335.8075007450-
Bharthna(UP)0.70-22.2214.508050805033.61
Paliakala(UP)0.70-22.2218.207830781531.38
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2910.708250815035.25
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.295.907800825024.80
Singroli(MP)0.56-97.119.8656755675-
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)213.0026.041574.007750775019.23
Bangalore(Kar)147.0010.531615.005950595017.82
Bangalore(Kar)110.00-37.14862.00525052505.00
Kota(Raj)86.00616.674765.304200377531.25
Lucknow(UP)63.5011.41471.50490049003.70
Bangalore(Kar)49.0096274.006250625012.61
Lucknow(UP)47.00-7.8498.0058005800-
Siliguri(WB)46.002.222813.0065006000NC
Siliguri(WB)43.00-4.442813.0060006000-7.69
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-46.671200.004275432523.55
Lucknow(UP)35.507.58747.506650665026.67
Barhaj(UP)32.00-15.79576.00508051009.96
Agra(UP)30.0011.11910.50505051306.99
Lucknow(UP)27.00-6.9703.50544054403.62
Kota(Raj)25.00108.334765.303800377518.75
Aligarh(UP)25.0025900.00505050009.78
Bareilly(UP)21.50-19.17904.30505050307.91
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-42.86680.004400470037.50
Bareilly(UP)16.00-23.81427.306700668513.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)14.501712.5598.804700475030.56
Suratgarh(Raj)13.00333.33335.003787374510.25
Gondal(UP)12.00-4536.70517051700.19
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.50200223.20391538779.79
Karvi(UP)10.0033.33263.00399040857.11
Dadri(UP)10.00NC315.0052005200-4.76
Sitapur(UP)8.202.5306.506300628018.64
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-208018.004130409023.84
Sitapur(UP)7.304.29210.404950493017.02
Lalitpur(UP)7.0016.671244.30441045402.32
Saharanpur(UP)7.00-38.6287.40555055704.13
Asansol(WB)6.20-2.36378.95640062008.47
Badayoun(UP)6.00-14.2985.905130510012.38
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.009.0949.00512551208.35
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-20296.205090508010.41
Gazipur(UP)6.0020189.20504051009.57
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-40253.70510050703.55
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29288.0056005600-0.88
Dadri(UP)6.00-25306.0055505550-
Dadri(UP)6.0020314.0065006500-2.99
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.501043.5055755575-
Barabanki(UP)5.505.7721.405125508010.93
Kohima(Nag)5.002537.0040004100-2.44
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.6757.0069157025-
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11150.00506550505.30
Khurja(UP)4.50-25537.00510051005.37
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.20-4.5539.5052005200-
Aklera(Raj)4.005.2614.30367136553.41
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29165.0056855675-
Agra(UP)4.0014.29342.5068006870-
Hardoi(UP)4.0033.3369.505150514054.19
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33490.107000705020.69
Sehjanwa(UP)4.0033.33262.30545054500.55
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00NC298.70465046500.11
Khurja(UP)3.50-12.5113.0055505565-
Agra(UP)3.5016.67314.504850486021.86
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67167.60564057506.42
Hardoi(UP)3.4013.3354.5049004730-9.59
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.20113.33331.2038113771-1.27
Khurja(UP)3.00-91.43275.0063006300-
Sultanpur(UP)3.002039.1049504935-1.98
Pilibhit(UP)3.0020105.10504050208.86
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29264.0055005560-
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-30.23312.10626062609.06
Mathura(UP)2.804083.3069006900-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.70285.7187.104980498013.18
Kasganj(UP)2.60-13.3346.2067806780-
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57106.10482048006.87
Badayoun(UP)2.40-2048.805720571069.73
Honnali(Kar)2.00NC30.001350129058.82
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC69.00600057008.11
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC69.008450570052.25
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00185.7132.0040004100-
Etawah(UP)2.00-2051.207650760026.97
Kayamganj(UP)2.0066.6750.40590060509.26
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2027.70567553507.79
Kasganj(UP)1.80-2547.40512051805.57
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-1049.70540054251.41
Golagokarnath(UP)1.8012.598.40484048502.33
Goluwala(Raj)1.50-83.15302.5536193811-5.29
Gangapur City(Raj)1.50-44.44774.2038053885-1.81
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-4046.40500049804.71
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50NC67.00490049501.87
Gazipur(UP)1.50-66.67131.806890682012.95
Savarkundla(Guj)1.30-56.672850.403938405010.46
Naugarh(UP)1.20-2020.3050805075-
Puwaha(UP)1.202010.506850675022.32
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC48.004750475014.46
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-8022.1039003750105.26
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5099.0024002600140.00
Kottakkal(Ker)1.0042.8625.674650465013.41
Karad(Mah)1.00NC12.0025002000-28.57
Palus(Mah)1.00-1.002700--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-90200.00380038001.33
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6741.95555055504.23
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC47.70635063509.01
Puwaha(UP)1.00259.60465046408.14
Milak(UP)1.00-1.004930--
Naanpara(UP)0.90-1066.80525052507.69
Etawah(UP)0.80-2033.7044004300-1.12
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-33.3337.206650666010.28
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8033.3336.00502550254.69
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80NC30.4050755100-
Madhoganj(UP)0.80NC17.10492049301.44
Bindki(UP)0.80NC29.10482047204.33
Bindki(UP)0.80-2025.00644063204.72
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.8014.2937.9039253925-
Vilaspur(UP)0.75NC10.2568406740-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-12.520.90491048205.59
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-22.2236.1057455770-
Etawah(UP)0.60-2526.506450645050.00
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-501.8050505025-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC17.0061006100-
Bharthna(UP)0.60NC12.207950845029.80
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)66.004.76604.00560056009.80
Bangalore(Kar)50.00-44.44467.00680068000.74
Lucknow(UP)47.002.1793.006300630016.67
Siliguri(WB)47.00-4.08638.007500750015.38
Banapura(MP)41.40-41.405361--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00NC270.005900585027.16
Lucknow(UP)31.5012.5272.0072507300-
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-85.941165.008400840021.74
Gauripur(ASM)25.50-15225.0065006500-
Haathras(UP)20.1067.5175.005945605022.58
Haathras(UP)20.00100148.007300730023.73
Rura(UP)17.50NC91.5048004800-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)16.30153034.505400525043.43
Khategaon(MP)8.70155.8879.5151005200-
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.5041.6715.80675067500.75
Dadri(UP)6.00NC84.007300725016.80
Dadri(UP)6.005032.0062006200-
Khurja(UP)5.0011.1153.0070457075-
Agra(UP)4.5012.584.5072507200-
Asansol(WB)4.20-19.2386.908600850016.22
Agra(UP)3.5016.6794.00545054709.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-6040.907240726011.04
Jasdan(Guj)2.50NC10.0061255750-
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC6.008850885020.41
Suratgarh(Raj)2.00-84.6264.0053005300-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-2020.005450540013.54
Etawah(UP)2.00-2031.006850685021.24
Bachau(Guj)1.50-1.505350--
Lalitpur(UP)1.50-25173.00467046206.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-14.2941.505500545018.28
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC11.0025002500-34.21
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-1.004700--
Etawah(UP)0.80-2011.505750565025.00
Bindki(UP)0.80NC9.206800673010.57
Bharthna(UP)0.8033.332.2056205650-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-406.606800683011.48
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC4.30675068007.14
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)98.0019.51524.00770077007.69
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0029.03106.6036203950-0.82
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.40-34.62773.1038003800-5.59
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.40-7.69145.0036403790-5.21
Bachau(Guj)1.00-5051.5039103920-1.76
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)66.00-25690.0054005400NC
Lucknow(UP)27.00-8.4756.5051005100-
Haathras(UP)17.5075509.50590059003.51
Sitapur(UP)15.00-16.67310.0054205670-
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67302.00630064004.13
Khurja(UP)4.00-11.11175.5064206450-
Agra(UP)3.0020197.5069006850-
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-86.43317.606450648017.06
Gazipur(UP)2.00-60137.90548053809.60
Chakdah(WB)2.00-4.76130.807800780030.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC42.506350635014.93
Bindki(UP)0.90-1024.50528052604.97
MoathDal
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-83.3317.0061505750-
Peas(Dry)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-47.061115.005025490070.34
Lucknow(UP)35.00-28.57617.005050505020.24
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC100.0055005500-
Gondal(UP)12.50-2.34460.005185518524.64
Bareilly(UP)12.0041.18118.504775476049.22
Gorakhpur(MP)9.80553.33297.543550340043.43
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-5.88285.204935495019.64
Dadri(UP)8.0014.29187.0048004850-8.57
Kalpi(UP)7.50-0.27114.174890454031.10
Asansol(WB)6.00-7.69301.195800570013.73
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10176.504895488513.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20811.504700454017.50
Gazipur(UP)4.0014.29117.404900490019.51
Saharanpur(UP)4.0033.33129.704650468019.23
Etawah(UP)3.50-12.569.504800480039.13
Sultanpur(UP)3.50408.5051505250-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.00114.2918.1050005000-
Naugarh(UP)1.80-1060.4049304925-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-46.6726.3049154890-
Published on September 17, 2019
pulses (commodity)