Pulses Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:42:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mangrol(Guj)6.20-4.62424.704150415011.26
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.3017.7849.3052005200-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100102.0028002800133.33
Naugarh(UP)0.70-41.6722.2051255090-
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)66.0083.33792.0054005400NC
Peas(Dry)
Naugarh(UP)2.402064.8049454950-
Published on September 25, 2019
