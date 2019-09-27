Pulses Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Gauripur(ASM)260.008.331630.0032003350-
Siliguri(WB)58.0011.543089.007500600015.38
Siliguri(WB)57.009.623089.0065006000NC
Siliguri(WB)55.005.773089.0060006000-7.69
Gauripur(ASM)32.508.33532.5065006500-
Barhaj(UP)28.00-12.5604.00510050809.91
Beawar(Raj)21.302942.86126.20515049000.98
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC940.005250530014.13
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)12.001100236.204060383513.85
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC80.00740074008.82
Khategaon(MP)7.58309.73145.8950002610-
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.2071.4360.7052005200-
Mangrol(Guj)7.002.94438.504300500015.28
Goluwala(Raj)6.80353.33311.955567361945.69
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-25310.20510051009.91
Gazipur(UP)5.8028.89142.106890689012.95
Gazipur(UP)4.0081.82195.40500050608.70
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.8035.7128.40675067000.75
Gazipur(UP)3.80-45.71178.40550055003.77
Aligarh(UP)3.005064.205500540015.79
Goluwala(Raj)2.6073.33311.95393536192.98
Dhoraji(Guj)2.0081.823.103830405517.67
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC14.008600840030.30
Sandila(UP)1.50NC3.0048104800-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC4.4077007700-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-28.5769.40492049102.29
Khair(UP)0.8033.3311.605250515011.70
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.80NC38.7040753925-
GreenPeas
Goluwala(Raj)19.20-41.64894.8036003680-10.00
Barmer(Raj)4.1010.81411.9038003850-7.32
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)88.0033.33880.0054005400NC
Gazipur(UP)2.40-20143.30542054008.40
Peas(Dry)
Gorakhpur(MP)7.50-34.78316.543200356329.29
Sahiyapur(UP)7.5015.38299.204945495520.61
Gazipur(UP)5.5037.5122.904800490017.07
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)