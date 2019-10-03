Pulses Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Akola(Mah)59.00-118.004500--6.25
Bijay Nagar(Raj)53.503.48417.206100580043.53
Lucknow(UP)52.008.331342.50505050006.88
Lucknow(UP)46.00-92.006215-0.24
Akola(Mah)43.00-10.42805.004200415036.36
Dhing(ASM)42.00-8.7465.0057005600-
Lucknow(UP)41.007.89218.0058705750-
Beawar(Raj)33.2055.8792.3051005150-1.92
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)31.70352.86683.605050417034.67
Dhing(ASM)30.00-14.29438.0068506800-
Dhing(ASM)30.00-6.25281.0083007800-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)30.00-60.005080--
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-55.007000-16.67
Lucknow(UP)27.5010629.50565055807.62
Pune(Mah)27.00-27.03487.0040003500166.67
Barhaj(UP)27.00-15.62458.0051005090-
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC760.005250525014.13
Khurja(UP)25.00525415.50513051303.43
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00-11.11642.0052005250NC
Lucknow(UP)24.0014.29637.506810678029.71
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)23.00228.57683.604250417013.33
Lucknow(UP)22.50-10396.5072557380-
Ghaziabad(UP)22.00-15.38593.0056005600-3.45
Dhing(ASM)20.00-50160.0060006000-
Badayoun(UP)20.00100143.105025510012.67
Rura(UP)18.50-5.13141.504900490011.36
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-25538.0063006650-
Akola(Mah)14.00133.3363.004500450035.34
Mahoba(UP)13.50-11.76433.1044654350-
Muradabad(UP)13.00-13.33194.70506050506.53
Gondal(UP)12.201.67375.80525051701.16
Goluwala(Raj)12.10365.38167.4035003935-9.09
Sahiyapur(UP)11.5091.67233.605155514511.10
Sri Madhopur(Raj)10.901111.11221.50403138696.78
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC100.00740074008.82
Haathras(UP)10.00-33.33331.406450640035.02
Mehrauni(UP)10.0025230.503950397011.27
Saharanpur(UP)9.0012.5243.606320625012.86
Atarra(UP)8.5013.33155.504150407510.67
Balrampur(UP)8.00128.5760.2052005200-
Surajgarh(Raj)7.50-58.5666.304350420021.51
Visavadar(Guj)7.0066.6737.3631302875-22.14
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.00-86.46417.204900580015.29
Gazipur(UP)7.0020.69118.906890689014.83
Saharanpur(UP)7.00-22.22183.90564055806.82
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67249.0063006400-3.82
Mauranipur(UP)6.80-6690.504420416511.90
Kopaganj(UP)6.80-5.56104.90509050757.27
Mahoba(UP)6.50-53.9372.3041504150-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.3057.570.20520052000.97
Babain(MP)6.10-12.205000--
Jhansi(UP)6.00172.73184.204470448036.28
Gazipur(UP)6.0050156.20500050007.99
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.705028.80675067500.75
Jasdan(Guj)5.002523.0051755250172.37
Bagru(Raj)5.00-10.003625--
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67229.00560056001.82
Dadri(UP)5.0025233.0056005600-5.88
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67277.0052005150-2.80
Dadri(UP)5.0025135.007250720019.83
Lalitpur(UP)4.5050220.00476545708.05
Muradabad(UP)4.50NC102.805670565013.97
Saharanpur(UP)4.50-59.09159.20512050604.92
Sri Madhopur(Raj)4.20366.67221.5035003869-7.28
Goluwala(Raj)4.1057.69167.405651393546.78
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC128.00695069505.30
Kohima(Nag)4.00NC56.0041004100NC
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3351.005450550014.74
Badayoun(UP)4.00-2070.205710573056.44
Jhansi(UP)4.00-20224.3041854165-
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.293649.504150416524.44
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20496.50447544503.83
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33137.20577556157.34
Kayamganj(UP)4.0014.2992.30468046703.77
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00NC183.50545054500.55
Sehjanwa(UP)4.0033.33201.0046504650NC
Dadri(UP)4.00-2030.0062006150-
Khategaon(MP)3.50-53.83152.8946005000-
Khurja(UP)3.50-22.2294.507050702511.46
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.2268.5069506825-
Gurusarai(UP)3.50-37.5185.60400041006.67
Mauranipur(UP)3.20-90.59117.004185370035.00
Jasdan(Guj)3.00-6.006625--
Khurja(UP)3.0020290.5063256325-
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.29110.005145503010.05
Muradabad(UP)3.00-2570.106260612512.29
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-33.3398.60503049708.64
Gazipur(UP)3.00-21.05129.60550055003.58
Saharanpur(UP)3.005060.307260728019.02
Haathras(UP)3.00-40206.007400750022.31
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00NC12.0068506800-
Safdarganj(UP)2.90-12.1236.90517051004.44
Hardoi(UP)2.80-3059.105350519070.38
Azamgarh(UP)2.5092.3155.40575057704.74
Charra(UP)2.50NC40.605200520012.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-37.566.00516051509.09
Kayamganj(UP)2.5015042.90545056250.46
Etah(UP)2.402037.7067006750-
Kasganj(UP)2.402041.205230513014.19
Safdarganj(UP)2.40-11.1129.906920681012.52
Etah(UP)2.201043.205160512012.17
Honnali(Kar)2.00NC26.0014001500180.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC69.00280030007.69
Tindivanam(TN)2.00185.71296.40490052990.33
Azamgarh(UP)2.0011.1147.70508050854.85
Khurja(UP)2.00-33.33128.0056505650-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-6062.0056505650-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC40.905570555012.53
Balrampur(UP)2.0066.675.206600650021.10
Haathras(UP)2.00-20277.107000710029.63
Kasganj(UP)1.80-2841.706750675018.84
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70-75100.30525059508.25
Hardoi(UP)1.70NC47.0049004860-11.39
Sandila(UP)1.70708.4048304850-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.706.2548.40482048301.26
Basti(UP)1.606041.60515051509.93
Gangapur City(Raj)1.50-37.5409.30386039332.52
Tindivanam(TN)1.50114.29296.4048795299-0.10
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505029.90515050757.29
Lakhimpur(UP)1.505053.00491049202.08
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-11.7633.2069406900-
Naanpara(UP)1.4016.6737.50515052703.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-2046.10475047501.06
Achalda(UP)1.20NC9.2076007700-
Kayamganj(UP)1.202040.10602560504.78
Devariya(UP)1.20-4070.105145513211.36
Buland Shahr(UP)1.10-8.3317.307030704010.71
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC42.00470047005.62
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6724.0061006050-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC24.2071007200-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-5033.25555055253.74
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3340.006450635010.26
Puwaha(UP)1.00NC12.606900690025.45
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-9.0924.80633562307.01
Bharthna(UP)1.00252.8056005480-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-805.6033504480-
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-38.462347.004250393815.55
Naugarh(UP)0.80-33.3326.2051405150-
Bindki(UP)0.8014.2917.80645064405.74
Bindki(UP)0.8014.2911.806900673013.11
Naanpara(UP)0.80-1.606150--
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.3317.6061506100-
Bharthna(UP)0.8014.2916.5045004425-4.26
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70NC34.8038003800-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-12.515.907150675012.60
Bindki(UP)0.70-22.2220.90504050306.11
Gondal(UP)0.60NC1.8073207310-
Bharthna(UP)0.60NC9.807900795028.46
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)290.007.413255.0074007400-
Dibrugarh(ASM)84.00201020.0054005400NC
Lucknow(UP)22.5018.42540.505400522517.39
Haathras(UP)15.00150395.506000610013.21
Saharanpur(UP)11.00120267.606440646019.26
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67239.00640063005.79
Imphal(Man)5.00NC35.0080008000-
Khurja(UP)4.0060123.506420641510.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-6.006450--
Gazipur(UP)2.20-8.33120.705600542014.29
Chakdah(WB)2.201088.607800780030.00
Basti(UP)1.00-2.005800--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6731.606850640023.98
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-28.5729.406425643518.11
Bindki(UP)0.70-12.517.80540053807.14
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC3.9085008500-
Peas(Dry)
Mauranipur(UP)10.00-7.4181.205000465025.00
Sahiyapur(UP)7.00-26.32243.204950496018.56
Kopaganj(UP)6.50-13.33110.604940494521.08
Lalitpur(UP)5.5037.5321.504750475018.75
Chandausi(UP)5.0025132.004850498055.95
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC103.504840476048.92
Mehrauni(UP)5.00-64.29273.504600481022.67
Saharanpur(UP)3.00NC63.70465046008.77
Naugarh(UP)1.802063.504990497018.11
Gurusarai(UP)1.8020124.1050005000-
Basti(UP)1.20-2597.604950495017.30
Kannauj(UP)1.00-23.0831.904900480036.11
Devariya(UP)0.80-33.3346.204965496520.36
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Lucknow(UP)41.0017.14547.0052405190-
Gondal(UP)13.50-25240.905220522025.18
Mahoba(UP)8.50-43.33448.0050404935-
Gazipur(UP)7.5087.562.104870480013.26
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67109.0048704850-7.24
Gingee(TN)3.002756.8036093880-
Nawabganj(UP)2.30-87.1051505250-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00NC30.104930492018.08
Tindivanam(TN)1.5036.364.1034494519-
Balrampur(UP)1.00252.8046004600-
Published on October 03, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)