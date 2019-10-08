Pulses Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Suratgarh(Raj)27.0057576.005685510017.51
Rura(UP)24.5032.43190.50450049002.27
Akkalkot(Mah)8.00-16.006250--
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.60-1.7540.00675067500.75
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.00-52.3876.20520052000.97
Kolar(Kar)3.00-57.14126.0040003500150.00
Akkalkot(Mah)2.00-4.004051--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.00-52.38225.50379135000.42
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6711.2078007600-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.3355.00495049102.91
Phagwara(Pun)0.70NC2.7045004000-
Naugarh(UP)0.70-12.527.6051555140-
Bishramganj(Bishalgarh)(Tri)0.60-1.207500--11.76
GreenPeas
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-28.5740.304980486016.90
Viswan(UP)4.0010037.00430042501.18
Sardhana(UP)4.00-2013.0031001300158.33
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.60-53.85517.3035603560-11.57
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)76.00-9.521172.0054005400NC
Imphal(Man)5.00NC45.0080008000-
Bishramganj(Bishalgarh)(Tri)1.80-3.603500--53.33
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.50-3.009500-31.94
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC5.1085008500-
Peas(Dry)
Naugarh(UP)1.80NC67.104970499016.94
Published on October 08, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)