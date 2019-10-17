Pulses Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Barhaj(UP)24.00-4640.0051305130-
Rura(UP)19.50-17.02276.50460048004.55
Barmer(Raj)15.501450132.5038005100-28.30
Sahiyapur(UP)11.5091.67284.60515051609.57
Beawar(Raj)10.50183.78235.505900550020.41
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC50.00700070006.06
Gazipur(UP)7.5015.38167.906800680021.43
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.60-1278.60675066500.75
Gazipur(UP)6.50-13.3327.5050804485-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.00NC106.0057105680-
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.00-18.03113.00520052000.97
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)5.00NC273.704151417312.19
Barmer(Raj)4.70370132.505900510011.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00NC99.00518051759.51
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00NC215.50545054500.55
Gazipur(UP)3.50-36.36192.20510051006.25
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-25233.0046504650NC
Mathura(UP)2.801265.506850685018.10
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.6710.5053755380-
Gazipur(UP)2.00-28.57148.00582058007.78
Viswan(UP)2.00-6012.00430043001.18
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC48.00470047005.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC15.0052005200-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC77.0036003600NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC20.005500450044.74
Achalda(UP)1.00NC19.6080208000-
Sandila(UP)1.002515.6047204750-
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)76.002.71728.00570054005.56
Gazipur(UP)4.5012.5149.705700570016.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00NC35.0064706475-
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)17.80513.79119.10420041502.44
Peas(Dry)
Sahiyapur(UP)8.5013.33287.205000500016.28
Gazipur(UP)4.50-18.1895.605090480024.15
Published on October 17, 2019
