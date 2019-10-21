Pulses Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-60133.0045004750-29.69
Beans
Kota(Raj)649.002396.157889.606000405090.48
Bangalore(Kar)286.00326.872631.008750900034.62
Bangalore(Kar)137.00197.832249.005600580010.89
Bangalore(Kar)116.005.451680.00520052504.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)77.1064.04961.406300620090.91
Kota(Raj)75.00188.467889.604150405031.75
Bangalore(Kar)41.00925521.007400700033.33
Jorhat(ASM)25.00NC122.0057005700-
Barhaj(UP)22.0010724.0051405150-
Gangapur City(Raj)8.2082.22434.70409338793.83
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-2.44317.00516551509.89
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33339.0052005200-0.95
Dadri(UP)7.00NC287.00560056006.67
Lalitpur(UP)6.50-7.143702.703900388013.37
Mehrauni(UP)6.508.33289.50394039257.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.00NC130.0057155700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0025117.00518051809.51
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)4.9063.3375.206300600053.66
Badayoun(UP)4.5028.57113.205720575056.71
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33195.105100508010.87
Dadri(UP)4.00-33.33289.0057005600-1.72
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.80-29.63131.40520052000.97
Kohima(Nag)3.00-4086.00430040004.88
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-11.76528.504650463018.02
Maudaha(UP)2.50-21.8843.70425042007.59
Mainpuri(UP)2.508.751.00666066709.18
Honnali(Kar)2.00NC42.0015001550-40.00
Nalbari(ASM)1.80-1040.6057505750-
Mungawali(MP)1.70-71.6718.0035153525-
Sambalpur(JK)1.6033.3331.4025003750-28.57
Khujner(MP)1.40100402.803965403016.62
Achalda(UP)1.20NC24.4080008000-
Sandila(UP)1.209.0920.2047204735-
Mungawali(MP)1.10-96.15193.503825395017.15
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC52.00475047006.74
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC19.0052005200-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC4.0038503750-3.75
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC81.0028003600-22.22
Naugarh(UP)0.70-3035.2051705155-
Beawar(Raj)0.60-94.29236.705850590019.39
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)179.00358.971927.008450860022.46
Bangalore(Kar)93.0030.991136.006100550019.61
Bangalore(Kar)65.00225888.00740071509.63
Jorhat(ASM)26.0018.1874.006800650013.33
Rura(UP)25.50NC263.5046004700-
Beawar(Raj)11.5032.18185.1058505900-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.40-5.8869.40675067500.75
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.60-15.1578.505400580043.43
Lalitpur(UP)5.20-7.14130.10483048109.77
Dadri(UP)5.00-37.5121.007100710013.60
Dadri(UP)5.00NC77.0063506200-
Nalbari(ASM)2.00-33.3323.208000800016.79
Barmer(Raj)1.4055.564.605900580031.70
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC15.004800550026.32
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)180.0017001080.00770075007.69
Mihipurwa(UP)39.70396.2597.4059504000-
Barmer(Raj)35.50120.5497.7038003785-7.32
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC110.00700070006.06
Risia(UP)9.00-18.004250--
Mungawali(MP)8.10-77.9953.0034502820-
Mehrauni(UP)7.00-26.3234.0039203940-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6716.0055505450-
Mungawali(MP)4.20-85.2136.8040303645-
Nalbari(ASM)3.50-7.005350--
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-6058.5038504150-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-37.59.0053755410-
Bangalore(Kar)2.001005.0037004100-2.63
Viswan(UP)2.00-5041.00430043001.18
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.90-20.83103.8034703640-9.87
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.90-257.7034353850-11.92
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)275.00NC4355.0074007400-
Dibrugarh(ASM)66.00201970.00570057005.56
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.007.1486.0069006900-
Dadri(UP)5.00NC293.006500645011.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC47.0064706470-
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)8.506.25356.504665464024.40
Sahiyapur(UP)7.5015.38315.205000499016.28
Dadri(UP)6.00-25138.0048504800-3.96
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5359.50475047309.32
Maudaha(UP)3.0010016.7047505000-
Naugarh(UP)1.802085.105020502517.43
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-2.405030--
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC41.104800480041.18
Published on October 21, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)