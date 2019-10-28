Pulses Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)593.00105.95874.008650865035.16
Dibrugarh(ASM)64.00-11.11590.0066506650-
Bangalore(Kar)13.00550326.006950680047.87
Purulia(WB)10.00NC60.008300820043.10
Bhadravathi(Kar)4.00-8.008600--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.9026.098.1070008500-17.65
Achalda(UP)2.0010010.4080508050-
Dhone(AP)1.00NC7.0056755675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC21.0045004700-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC18.009600960031.51
Chakur(Mah)1.00-2.005091--
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)28.00133.33213.0043004500-32.81
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)235.0020.513529.005900560016.83
Bangalore(Kar)203.0016.673617.009250875042.31
Bangalore(Kar)82.0034.432200.005500520010.00
Bangalore(Kar)36.00140635.007550740036.04
Bhadravathi(Kar)20.00-40.008749--
Pune(Mah)20.001900649.0023005500-34.29
Bhadravathi(Kar)15.00-30.005806--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00NC818.005500535058.27
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)10.00-9.09184.002500300038.89
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.00NC155.40520052000.97
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC168.00695069501.46
Kolar(Kar)3.00-57.14170.0025002500-16.67
Kohima(Nag)3.00-40110.00430040004.88
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.608.3314.9090009500-2.17
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-4.005911--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC58.00106001020055.88
Mangal Wedha(Mah)2.00-4.004000-42.86
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC58.00475047006.74
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC25.0052005200-
Sambalpur(JK)1.00-37.533.4021002500-40.00
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-7521.0025002500257.14
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC87.0032002800-11.11
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC29.007100710012.70
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-506.0042004051-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6726.4080008000-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.9028.5738.373750365092.31
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)214.0020.222931.008450845022.46
Bangalore(Kar)147.003901256.007550740011.85
Bangalore(Kar)101.0068.331486.00550061007.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0020435.006350627536.85
Surajgarh(Raj)17.70-35.405000--
Akkalkot(Mah)6.00-12.005500--
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.501.85103.40675067500.75
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC56.00695069505.30
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC34.009600920023.08
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC17.007600860011.76
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC19.005000420031.58
Chakur(Mah)1.00-2.005525--
GreenPeas
Bhadravathi(Kar)1.00-2.008000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC28.508800880011.39
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)77.00-12.52456.00570057005.56
Purulia(WB)12.00NC128.008000800031.15
Chakdah(WB)2.00-9.09113.208000780029.03
MoathDal
Purulia(WB)10.002580.009000900030.43
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-94.1253.0065006500-
Published on October 28, 2019
