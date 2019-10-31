Pulses Prices

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Beans
|Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)
|221.70
|24533.33
|1642.20
|5870
|4050
|52.47
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|42.20
|6933.33
|1335.00
|6500
|3960
|103.13
|Gauripur(ASM)
|37.00
|13.85
|606.50
|6500
|6500
|-
|Surajgarh(Raj)
|31.80
|218
|149.90
|5725
|4750
|90.83
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|30.00
|50
|771.00
|5700
|5700
|1.79
|Barhaj(UP)
|28.00
|12
|537.00
|5150
|5100
|10.75
|Rura(UP)
|25.50
|NC
|378.50
|4900
|4900
|11.36
|Pachaur(MP)
|23.74
|-
|47.48
|4100
|-
|-
|Bareilly(UP)
|20.00
|-73.33
|1285.50
|5120
|5100
|6.22
|Bareilly(UP)
|20.00
|150
|116.00
|7220
|7000
|12.64
|Haathras(UP)
|20.00
|233.33
|258.00
|7400
|7300
|23.33
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|17.00
|13.33
|670.00
|6400
|6400
|6.67
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|15.00
|25
|1104.00
|5150
|5150
|7.29
|Mehrauni(UP)
|10.00
|25
|350.50
|4050
|3975
|10.96
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|9.50
|-68.12
|190.30
|5700
|6000
|12.87
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|9.00
|-66.67
|94.00
|5800
|5685
|19.88
|Bareilly(UP)
|9.00
|-45.45
|559.30
|6650
|6675
|11.76
|Allahabad(UP)
|8.00
|6.67
|274.50
|4750
|4700
|-2.06
|Badayoun(UP)
|8.00
|100
|235.10
|5100
|5150
|11.84
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|7.50
|1150
|1335.00
|6000
|3960
|87.50
|Khujner(MP)
|6.90
|32.69
|427.00
|3800
|3700
|2.70
|Goluwala(Raj)
|6.90
|666.67
|227.20
|5861
|4058
|54.03
|Bareilly(UP)
|6.50
|-74
|470.80
|6020
|6000
|10.05
|Allahabad(UP)
|6.00
|9.09
|81.70
|5700
|5660
|-
|Dibrugarh(ASM)
|5.80
|-17.14
|104.20
|6750
|6750
|0.75
|Asansol(WB)
|5.66
|15.04
|364.91
|6800
|6900
|17.24
|Asansol(WB)
|5.58
|11.6
|172.69
|8700
|8800
|17.57
|English Bazar(WB)
|5.50
|1.85
|44.80
|7100
|7000
|26.79
|Kohima(Nag)
|5.00
|25
|128.00
|4000
|4100
|-2.44
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|5.00
|-66.67
|327.70
|4038
|4067
|9.14
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|4.50
|28.57
|114.90
|5135
|5150
|5.66
|Dibrugarh(ASM)
|4.30
|-8.51
|186.20
|5200
|5200
|0.97
|Manjeri(Ker)
|4.00
|NC
|208.00
|6950
|6950
|1.46
|Badayoun(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|155.20
|5720
|5700
|65.80
|Basti(UP)
|4.00
|81.82
|13.30
|7000
|6260
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|4.00
|-27.27
|170.00
|5755
|5750
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|152.00
|5180
|5180
|9.51
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|30.00
|6750
|6850
|-
|Beawar(Raj)
|3.80
|52
|253.30
|6000
|5600
|33.33
|Pilibhit(UP)
|3.80
|8.57
|136.80
|5110
|5100
|6.02
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.70
|-
|7.40
|5220
|-
|-
|Khurja(UP)
|3.00
|50
|152.00
|5670
|5685
|-
|Khurja(UP)
|3.00
|50
|317.50
|6400
|6390
|-
|Khurja(UP)
|3.00
|-14.29
|107.50
|7080
|7200
|13.73
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|2.80
|-53.33
|452.30
|4065
|4075
|10.76
|Chorichora(UP)
|2.50
|25
|25.10
|5875
|5870
|-
|Chorichora(UP)
|2.20
|-12
|23.70
|5170
|5170
|6.60
|Nalbari(ASM)
|2.00
|-33.33
|41.30
|7800
|7800
|13.87
|Nalbari(ASM)
|1.50
|-25
|56.60
|5850
|5850
|-
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|62.10
|5550
|5540
|4.23
|Basti(UP)
|1.40
|-22.22
|61.40
|5160
|5150
|12.17
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|1.20
|20
|47.45
|5550
|5550
|4.72
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|20
|33.80
|8000
|8000
|-
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|1.20
|-14.29
|40.00
|6350
|6340
|10.82
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|1.20
|-14.29
|22.50
|7150
|7150
|14.86
|Nandyal(AP)
|1.00
|NC
|64.00
|4650
|4700
|4.49
|Pattikonda(AP)
|1.00
|NC
|31.00
|5200
|5200
|-
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|95.00
|3000
|2800
|-16.67
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|24.00
|4800
|5000
|26.32
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|52.00
|6400
|6400
|9.87
|Naugarh(UP)
|1.00
|42.86
|45.80
|5170
|5140
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|72.40
|5020
|4950
|4.58
|Madhoganj(UP)
|1.00
|66.67
|19.10
|4920
|4930
|3.58
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|41.90
|5150
|5150
|6.74
|Sandila(UP)
|0.80
|-42.86
|24.60
|4760
|4750
|-
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|0.70
|NC
|18.70
|7250
|7250
|15.08
|GreenPeas
|Sirsa(Har)
|160.00
|6.67
|620.00
|3858
|3700
|-
|Bareilly(UP)
|100.00
|-62.26
|680.00
|4875
|4485
|-
|Goluwala(Raj)
|43.80
|-24.22
|1912.00
|3790
|3730
|-14.23
|Karimganj(ASM)
|20.00
|NC
|60.00
|5800
|5800
|11.54
|Pachaur(MP)
|15.48
|-
|30.96
|4200
|-
|-
|Asansol(WB)
|8.10
|5.19
|59.30
|5500
|5350
|-5.17
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|7.00
|-30
|54.30
|5100
|4980
|19.72
|Mehrauni(UP)
|7.00
|NC
|48.00
|3960
|3920
|-
|Durgapur(WB)
|6.50
|NC
|43.50
|5500
|5300
|-
|Nalbari(ASM)
|5.00
|42.86
|17.00
|5450
|5350
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.40
|-
|6.80
|5520
|-
|-
|Khujner(MP)
|3.00
|-72.22
|23.40
|4400
|4050
|43.32
|Pilibhit(UP)
|3.00
|7.14
|11.80
|4830
|4475
|-
|Tamkuhi Road(UP)
|2.80
|12
|31.60
|4450
|4450
|4.71
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|14.00
|5380
|5375
|-
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|2.40
|-92.5
|60.94
|3300
|3375
|11.86
|Viswan(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|45.00
|4300
|4300
|1.18
|Gadaura(UP)
|1.50
|-50
|6.60
|4900
|4350
|-
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|1.40
|-69.57
|93.20
|3750
|3650
|-5.06
|Fatehabad(Har)
|0.60
|NC
|25.50
|7500
|7500
|525.00
|MasurDal
|Dibrugarh(ASM)
|55.00
|-15.38
|2786.00
|5700
|5700
|5.56
|Haathras(UP)
|30.00
|-66.67
|731.50
|6200
|6050
|12.73
|Bareilly(UP)
|17.50
|-51.39
|493.20
|6050
|6025
|11.62
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|15.00
|-11.76
|150.00
|6900
|6900
|-
|Khurja(UP)
|2.00
|100
|146.50
|6605
|6615
|21.64
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|69.00
|6500
|6500
|-
|Basti(UP)
|1.60
|60
|10.40
|5830
|5815
|-
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|45.40
|6850
|6825
|26.27
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|43.40
|6300
|6310
|16.24
|MoathDal
|Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)
|23.90
|267.69
|156.30
|4150
|4500
|5.06
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|1.30
|-38.1
|42.30
|4700
|4200
|18.99
|Peas(Dry)
|Asansol(WB)
|9.58
|6.44
|346.55
|5300
|5400
|3.92
|Mehrauni(UP)
|8.00
|-11.11
|424.50
|4650
|4670
|24.00
|Basti(UP)
|6.00
|50
|155.00
|5000
|5000
|15.87
|Allahabad(UP)
|2.50
|-28.57
|106.50
|4900
|4900
|12.64
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.20
|10
|103.90
|5050
|5075
|15.83
|Thinai(ItalianMillet)
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.30
|30
|38.80
|5025
|5020
|-
|Thirukovilur(TN)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|2795
|-
|104.16
