Pulses Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)221.7024533.331642.205870405052.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)42.206933.331335.0065003960103.13
Gauripur(ASM)37.0013.85606.5065006500-
Surajgarh(Raj)31.80218149.905725475090.83
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0050771.00570057001.79
Barhaj(UP)28.0012537.005150510010.75
Rura(UP)25.50NC378.504900490011.36
Pachaur(MP)23.74-47.484100--
Bareilly(UP)20.00-73.331285.50512051006.22
Bareilly(UP)20.00150116.007220700012.64
Haathras(UP)20.00233.33258.007400730023.33
Ghaziabad(UP)17.0013.33670.00640064006.67
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00251104.00515051507.29
Mehrauni(UP)10.0025350.504050397510.96
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.50-68.12190.305700600012.87
Suratgarh(Raj)9.00-66.6794.005800568519.88
Bareilly(UP)9.00-45.45559.306650667511.76
Allahabad(UP)8.006.67274.5047504700-2.06
Badayoun(UP)8.00100235.105100515011.84
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.5011501335.006000396087.50
Khujner(MP)6.9032.69427.00380037002.70
Goluwala(Raj)6.90666.67227.205861405854.03
Bareilly(UP)6.50-74470.806020600010.05
Allahabad(UP)6.009.0981.7057005660-
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.80-17.14104.20675067500.75
Asansol(WB)5.6615.04364.916800690017.24
Asansol(WB)5.5811.6172.698700880017.57
English Bazar(WB)5.501.8544.807100700026.79
Kohima(Nag)5.0025128.0040004100-2.44
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)5.00-66.67327.70403840679.14
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5028.57114.90513551505.66
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.30-8.51186.20520052000.97
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC208.00695069501.46
Badayoun(UP)4.00-20155.205720570065.80
Basti(UP)4.0081.8213.3070006260-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-27.27170.0057555750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-20152.00518051809.51
Ruperdeeha(UP)4.00-2030.0067506850-
Beawar(Raj)3.8052253.306000560033.33
Pilibhit(UP)3.808.57136.80511051006.02
Rudauli(UP)3.70-7.405220--
Khurja(UP)3.0050152.0056705685-
Khurja(UP)3.0050317.5064006390-
Khurja(UP)3.00-14.29107.507080720013.73
Gangapur City(Raj)2.80-53.33452.304065407510.76
Chorichora(UP)2.502525.1058755870-
Chorichora(UP)2.20-1223.70517051706.60
Nalbari(ASM)2.00-33.3341.307800780013.87
Nalbari(ASM)1.50-2556.6058505850-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC62.10555055404.23
Basti(UP)1.40-22.2261.405160515012.17
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202047.45555055504.72
Achalda(UP)1.202033.8080008000-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20-14.2940.006350634010.82
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20-14.2922.507150715014.86
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC64.00465047004.49
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC31.0052005200-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC95.0030002800-16.67
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC24.004800500026.32
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC52.00640064009.87
Naugarh(UP)1.0042.8645.8051705140-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.3372.40502049504.58
Madhoganj(UP)1.0066.6719.10492049303.58
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2041.90515051506.74
Sandila(UP)0.80-42.8624.6047604750-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70NC18.707250725015.08
GreenPeas
Sirsa(Har)160.006.67620.0038583700-
Bareilly(UP)100.00-62.26680.0048754485-
Goluwala(Raj)43.80-24.221912.0037903730-14.23
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC60.005800580011.54
Pachaur(MP)15.48-30.964200--
Asansol(WB)8.105.1959.3055005350-5.17
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-3054.305100498019.72
Mehrauni(UP)7.00NC48.0039603920-
Durgapur(WB)6.50NC43.5055005300-
Nalbari(ASM)5.0042.8617.0054505350-
Rudauli(UP)3.40-6.805520--
Khujner(MP)3.00-72.2223.404400405043.32
Pilibhit(UP)3.007.1411.8048304475-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.801231.60445044504.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC14.0053805375-
Gorakhpur(MP)2.40-92.560.943300337511.86
Viswan(UP)2.00NC45.00430043001.18
Gadaura(UP)1.50-506.6049004350-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-69.5793.2037503650-5.06
Fatehabad(Har)0.60NC25.5075007500525.00
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)55.00-15.382786.00570057005.56
Haathras(UP)30.00-66.67731.506200605012.73
Bareilly(UP)17.50-51.39493.206050602511.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.00-11.76150.0069006900-
Khurja(UP)2.00100146.506605661521.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-2069.0065006500-
Basti(UP)1.606010.4058305815-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC45.406850682526.27
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-16.6743.406300631016.24
MoathDal
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)23.90267.69156.30415045005.06
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.30-38.142.304700420018.99
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)9.586.44346.55530054003.92
Mehrauni(UP)8.00-11.11424.504650467024.00
Basti(UP)6.0050155.005000500015.87
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.57106.504900490012.64
Naugarh(UP)2.2010103.905050507515.83
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Anandnagar(UP)1.303038.8050255020-
Thirukovilur(TN)1.00-2.002795-104.16
Published on October 31, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)